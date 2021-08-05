How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online Without Cable on August 5, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

On Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Wil Crowe (3-5, 5.40 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (3-6, 4.38 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -239, Pirates +196; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Pittsburgh will square off on Thursday.

The Reds are 27-27 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has hit 141 home runs as a team this season. Eugenio Suarez leads them with 21, averaging one every 18.4 at-bats.

The Pirates are 18-37 on the road. Pittsburgh has a team on-base percentage of .305, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .383.

The Reds won the last meeting 5-1. Lucas Sims earned his second victory and Mike Moustakas went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Cincinnati. Duane Underwood Jr. took his second loss for Pittsburgh.