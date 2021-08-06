 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online Without Cable on August 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, August 6, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-10, 4.49 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Reds: Wade Miley (8-4, 2.92 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -214, Pirates +180; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Pittsburgh will play on Friday.

The Reds are 28-27 on their home turf. Cincinnati has a collective on-base percentage of .331, led by Jonathan India with a mark of .402.

The Pirates are 18-38 on the road. Pittsburgh has slugged .362 this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .517.

The Reds won the last meeting 7-4. Sonny Gray notched his fourth victory and Eugenio Suarez went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Cincinnati. Wil Crowe registered his sixth loss for Pittsburgh.

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

