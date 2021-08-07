MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online Without Cable on August 7, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (3-8, 7.05 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (6-3, 4.39 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -188, Pirates +161; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Pittsburgh will square off on Saturday.

The Reds are 29-27 on their home turf. Cincinnati hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .331 this season, led by Jonathan India with a mark of .400.

The Pirates have gone 18-39 away from home. Pittsburgh has slugged .361 this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a .513 slugging percentage, including 45 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Reds won the last meeting 10-0. Wade Miley notched his ninth victory and Tucker Barnhart went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Cincinnati. JT Brubaker took his 11th loss for Pittsburgh.