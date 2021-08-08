MLB Streaming: How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online Without Cable on August 8, 2021: TV/Live Stream

On Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (2-4, 4.42 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Reds: Tyler Mahle (8-3, 3.78 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -249, Pirates +206; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Pittsburgh will square off on Sunday.

The Reds are 30-27 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has slugged .431 this season. Nick Castellanos leads the club with a .576 slugging percentage, including 49 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

The Pirates are 18-40 in road games. Pittsburgh has a collective .235 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with an average of .306.

The Reds won the last meeting 11-3. Vladimir Gutierrez earned his seventh victory and Jesse Winker went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and six RBI for Cincinnati. Mitch Keller registered his ninth loss for Pittsburgh.