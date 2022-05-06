 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Live Online on May 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, May 6, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Reds head into matchup with the Pirates on losing streak

Pittsburgh Pirates (10-13, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (3-22, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-2, 6.20 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Reds: Connor Overton (0-0, 1.69 ERA, .94 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -127, Reds +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to break their nine-game slide when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cincinnati has a 3-22 record overall and a 1-7 record in home games. The Reds have gone 0-3 in games decided by one run.

Pittsburgh is 10-13 overall and 5-6 at home. The Pirates have a 7-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Pham has four home runs, 12 walks and seven RBI while hitting .247 for the Reds. Mike Moustakas is 9-for-23 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh with four home runs while slugging .536. Michael Chavis is 6-for-33 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 1-9, .235 batting average, 8.57 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .234 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Pirates: Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.