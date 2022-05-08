MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Live Online on May 8, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Reds and Pirates meet in series rubber match

Pittsburgh Pirates (11-14, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (4-23, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Zach Thompson (1-3, 9.39 ERA, 2.22 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Reds: Tyler Mahle (1-4, 7.01 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -131, Pirates +111; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Cincinnati is 4-23 overall and 2-8 in home games. The Reds have a 3-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Pittsburgh is 5-6 in home games and 11-14 overall. The Pirates have a 9-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Pham has five doubles, four home runs and seven RBI while hitting .225 for the Reds. Brandon Drury is 13-for-39 with five doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ke’Bryan Hayes has a .326 batting average to rank ninth on the Pirates, and has seven doubles. Ben Gamel is 15-for-36 with a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 1-9, .230 batting average, 8.57 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .256 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Pirates: Roberto Perez: 10-Day IL (left hamstring), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)