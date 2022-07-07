How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Doubleheader Live Online on July 7, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates in a double header. The games are airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Pirates face the Reds in a Doublheader

Pittsburgh Pirates (33-48, fourth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (28-53, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Contreras (2-2, 4.09 ERA); Reds: Minor (1-5, 6.82 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cincinnati Reds after splitting a series with the Yankees.

TOP PERFORMERS:Brandon Drury has 17 home runs, 20 walks and 45 RBI while hitting .262 for the Reds. Nick Senzel is 13-for-33 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has nine doubles, three triples and 15 home runs while hitting .256 for the Pirates. Daniel Vogelbach is 10-for-27 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .233 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Reds: 4-6, .243 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Yerry De Los Santos: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (thumb), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (back), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: day-to-day (elbow), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Farmer: day-to-day (hand), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)