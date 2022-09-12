 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on September 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, September 12, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Reds host the Pirates to begin 4-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (51-88, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (56-82, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (2-8, 6.11 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Reds: Mike Minor (4-10, 5.70 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -137, Pirates +116; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds start a four-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

Cincinnati has gone 29-39 in home games and 56-82 overall. The Reds have a 32-66 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Pittsburgh has gone 23-45 in road games and 51-88 overall. The Pirates have a 26-61 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams square off Monday for the 13th time this season. The Reds lead the season series 7-5.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 40 extra base hits (15 doubles, four triples and 21 home runs). Oneil Cruz is 14-for-42 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Pirates: 2-8, .235 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

