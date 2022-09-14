MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on September 14, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Pirates try to continue road win streak in matchup against the Reds

Pittsburgh Pirates (54-88, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (56-85, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Roansy Contreras (5-4, 3.29 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (4-5, 3.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -160, Pirates +136; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Cincinnati Reds aiming to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Cincinnati is 56-85 overall and 29-42 at home. Reds hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Pittsburgh has a 26-45 record on the road and a 54-88 record overall. The Pirates have a 36-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the 16th time these teams match up this season. The Pirates hold an 8-7 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has 23 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs while hitting .263 for the Reds. Aristides Aquino is 11-for-33 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Ben Gamel has 19 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 13-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .224 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Pirates: 5-5, .252 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jake Fraley: day-to-day (head), Justin Dunn: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)