MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online Without Cable on June 29, 2021: Streaming

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (3-3, 5.29 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Reds: Tony Santillan (1-1, 3.29 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds +140, Padres -161; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and San Diego will square off on Tuesday.

The Reds are 19-18 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati ranks seventh in the majors in hitting with a .248 batting average, Nick Castellanos leads the team with an average of .347.

The Padres have gone 17-18 away from home. San Diego’s team on-base percentage of .318 is fourth in the National League. Tommy Pham leads the lineup with an OBP of .378.

The Padres won the last meeting 3-2. Dinelson Lamet earned his second victory and Wil Myers went 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBI for San Diego. Luis Castillo registered his 10th loss for Cincinnati.

Live TV Streaming Option