MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on June 30, 2021: Live Stream

On Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (4-6, 2.33 ERA, .82 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (3-2, 3.97 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds +157, Padres -180; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and San Diego will play on Wednesday.

The Reds are 19-19 in home games in 2020. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the majors. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .342.

The Padres are 18-18 in road games. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .320, good for fourth in the National League. Tommy Pham leads the team with a mark of .384.

The Padres won the last meeting 5-4. Emilio Pagan earned his fourth victory and Pham went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for San Diego. Tony Santillan registered his second loss for Cincinnati.

