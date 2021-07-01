MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on July 1, 2021: Streaming

On Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Weathers (3-2, 0.00 ERA) Reds: Luis Castillo (3-10, 5.14 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -109, Padres -107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and San Diego will square off on Thursday.

The Reds are 19-20 on their home turf. Cincinnati’s team on-base percentage of .326 is second in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the lineup with an OBP of .403.

The Padres have gone 19-18 away from home. The San Diego pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.23, Joe Musgrove paces the staff with a mark of 2.73.

The Padres won the last meeting 7-5. Musgrove earned his fifth victory and Trent Grisham went 2-for-3 with two home runs and five RBI for San Diego. Vladimir Gutierrez took his third loss for Cincinnati.

Live TV Streaming Option