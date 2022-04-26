How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Live Online on April 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Reds host the Padres to begin 3-game series

San Diego Padres (10-7, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (3-13, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (2-0, 1.89 ERA, .74 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Reds: Reiver Sanmartin (0-2, 7.11 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -173, Reds +149; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the San Diego Padres on Tuesday to open a three-game series.

Cincinnati is 3-13 overall and 1-4 in home games. The Reds are 2-0 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Diego has a 10-7 record overall and a 6-4 record at home. The Padres have gone 3-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Pham is second on the Reds with four extra base hits (two doubles and two home runs). Aristides Aquino is 1-for-25 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has five doubles and three home runs while hitting .339 for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 5-for-32 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 1-9, .179 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Padres: 6-4, .214 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Reds: Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (biceps), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Padres: Luke Voit: 10-Day IL (biceps), Pierce Johnson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Austin Adams: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)