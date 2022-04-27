How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres Game Live Online on April 27, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

San Diego Padres vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Padres play the Reds leading series 1-0

San Diego Padres (11-7, third in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (3-14, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: MacKenzie Gore (1-0, 1.74 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (0-3, 5.54 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -176, Reds +151; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 1-5 record in home games and a 3-14 record overall. The Reds are 0-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Diego is 11-7 overall and 6-4 at home. The Padres have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.49.

The teams play Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Padres lead the season series 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Naquin has five doubles and a home run while hitting .250 for the Reds. Tommy Pham is 9-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Eric Hosmer has six doubles, a home run and eight RBI for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim is 5-for-26 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 1-9, .184 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Padres: 6-4, .203 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Reds: Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (biceps), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Padres: Luke Voit: 10-Day IL (biceps), Pierce Johnson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Austin Adams: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)