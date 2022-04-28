MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Live Online on April 28, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Live TV Streaming Option

San Diego Padres vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Farmer leads Reds against the Padres after 4-hit performance

San Diego Padres (12-7, third in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (3-15, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Martinez (0-2, 4.30 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Reds: Tyler Mahle (1-2, 6.88 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -110, Padres -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the San Diego Padres after Kyle Farmer’s four-hit game on Wednesday.

Cincinnati has a 1-6 record at home and a 3-15 record overall. The Reds are 2-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego has gone 6-4 at home and 12-7 overall. Padres hitters are batting a collective .228, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Thursday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Padres are ahead 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Pham leads the Reds with three home runs while slugging .393. Farmer is 10-for-38 with five doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Eric Hosmer has a .410 batting average to rank third on the Padres, and has six doubles and two home runs. Manny Machado is 12-for-35 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 1-9, .198 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Padres: 7-3, .210 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Reds: Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (biceps), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Padres: Wil Myers: day-to-day (thumb), Luke Voit: 10-Day IL (biceps), Pierce Johnson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Austin Adams: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)