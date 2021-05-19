How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream Online on May 19, 2021: TV Channels

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Cincinnati and San Francisco will face off on Wednesday. Giants: Kevin Gausman (3-0, 1.85 ERA, .82 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) Reds: Wade Miley (4-3, 3.69 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 32 strikeouts).

The Reds are 10-9 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has hit 58 home runs this season, second in the National League. Nick Castellanos leads them with 11, averaging one every 13.2 at-bats.

The Giants have gone 12-12 away from home. The San Francisco pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.25. Kevin Gausman leads the team with a 1.85 earned run average.

The Giants won the last meeting 4-2. Anthony DeSclafani earned his fourth victory and Alex Dickerson went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI for San Francisco. Luis Castillo took his sixth loss for Cincinnati.