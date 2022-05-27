How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on May 27, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 27, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio).

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Senzel leads Reds against the Giants following 4-hit performance

San Francisco Giants (24-19, third in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (14-30, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (0-0); Reds: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the San Francisco Giants after Nick Senzel’s four-hit game on Thursday.

Cincinnati has a 14-30 record overall and a 7-11 record in home games. The Reds have a 3-6 record in games decided by one run.

San Francisco has an 11-8 record in road games and a 24-19 record overall. Giants hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in the majors.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 10 doubles and seven home runs for the Reds. Kyle Farmer is 11-for-18 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Joc Pederson has three doubles and 11 home runs for the Giants. Curt Casali is 3-for-10 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Giants: 4-6, .262 batting average, 7.79 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Giants: Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), Curt Casali: 7-Day IL (concussion), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jake McGee: 15-Day IL (back), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)