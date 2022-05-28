How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on May 28, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

On Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Reds host the Giants, look to extend home win streak

San Francisco Giants (24-20, third in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (15-30, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (0-0); Reds: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -164, Giants +949; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they play the San Francisco Giants.

Cincinnati has an 8-11 record in home games and a 15-30 record overall. The Reds have a 12-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Francisco is 24-20 overall and 11-9 in road games. Giants hitters have a collective .404 slugging percentage to rank sixth in MLB.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 10 doubles and eight home runs for the Reds. Joey Votto is 6-for-22 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has 11 doubles and two home runs for the Giants. Joc Pederson is 8-for-25 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Giants: 4-6, .261 batting average, 6.88 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Giants: Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), Curt Casali: 7-Day IL (concussion), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)