How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants Spring Training Game Live on March 7
On Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST, the Cincinnati Reds face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants
- When: Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST
- TV: Fox Sports Ohio
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In the Cincinnati market, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Ohio (soon to be Bally Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Midwest – this is your only option to stream Cardinals games all year long.
If you are a Giants fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.
In the San Francisco Bay area, you can stream Giants games all season long on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Fox Sports Ohio
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-