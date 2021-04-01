MLB 2021 Opening Day TV: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals on April 1, 2021 Live Online

On Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Bally Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio , while in St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Midwest or Fox Sports Ohio – this is your only option to stream Cards and Reds games on your local RSN all year long.

Watch Out-of-Market on MLB.TV

If you live away outside of the local area, you can stream Cardinals vs. Reds game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Ohio, and Bally Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month att.com/tv

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds Preview

Projected Lineup