MLB 2021 Opening Day TV: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals on April 1, 2021 Live Online
On Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Bally Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals
- When: Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest and Bally Sports Ohio
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio , while in St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Midwest or Fox Sports Ohio – this is your only option to stream Cards and Reds games on your local RSN all year long.
Watch Out-of-Market on MLB.TV
If you live away outside of the local area, you can stream Cardinals vs. Reds game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
Live TV Streaming Option
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds Preview
Projected Lineup
St. Louis Cardinals
Tommy Edman, 2B
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
Nolan Arenado, 3B
Paul DeJong, SS
Tyler O’Neill, LF
Yadier Molina, C
Dylan Carlson, CF
Justin Williams, RF
Jack Flaherty, RHP
Cincinnati Reds
Jesse Winker, LF
Nick Castellanos, RF
Joey Votto, 1B
Eugenio Suárez, SS
Mike Moustakas, 3B
Nick Senzel, CF
Jonathan India, 2B
Tucker Barnhart, C
Luis Castillo, RHP