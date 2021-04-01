 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB 2021 Opening Day TV: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals on April 1, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Bally Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio , while in St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest).  Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Midwest or Fox Sports Ohio – this is your only option to stream Cards and Reds games on your local RSN all year long.

Watch Out-of-Market on MLB.TV

If you live away outside of the local area, you can stream Cardinals vs. Reds game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package.  In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Ohio, and Bally Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds Preview

Projected Lineup

St. Louis Cardinals

Tommy Edman, 2B
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
Nolan Arenado, 3B
Paul DeJong, SS
Tyler O’Neill, LF
Yadier Molina, C
Dylan Carlson, CF
Justin Williams, RF
Jack Flaherty, RHP

Cincinnati Reds

Jesse Winker, LF
Nick Castellanos, RF
Joey Votto, 1B
Eugenio Suárez, SS
Mike Moustakas, 3B
Nick Senzel, CF
Jonathan India, 2B
Tucker Barnhart, C
Luis Castillo, RHP

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy