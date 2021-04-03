How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals on April 3, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels, Live Stream

On Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Bally Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio , while in St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Midwest or Fox Sports Ohio – this is your only option to stream Cards and Reds games on your local RSN all year long.

The Cardinals finished 22-18 against NL Central Division opponents in 2020. St. Louis hit .234 as a team with 2.2 extra base hits per game and 73 total doubles last season. The Reds finished 21-19 against NL Central Division opponents in 2020. Cincinnati averaged 6.5 hits per game last year while batting .212 as a team.

The Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright to the mound, while the Reds will send Tyler Mahle.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option