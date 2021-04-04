How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals on April 4, 2021 Live Online: Live Stream, Channels, TV

On Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Bally Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio , while in St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Midwest or Fox Sports Ohio – this is your only option to stream Cards and Reds games on your local RSN all year long.

After splitting the first two games of the three game series, the Reds will look to Jeff Hoffman to take the set, while Carlos Martinez hits the mound for St. Louis.

The Cardinals finished 22-18 against NL Central Division opponents in 2020. St. Louis hit .234 as a team with 2.2 extra base hits per game and 73 total doubles last season. The Reds finished 21-19 against NL Central Division opponents in 2020. Cincinnati averaged 6.5 hits per game last year while batting .212 as a team.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option