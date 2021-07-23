 Skip to Content
How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online Without Cable on July 23, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, July 23, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Wade LeBlanc (0-2, 4.31 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Reds: Tyler Mahle (7-3, 3.84 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -163, Cardinals +142; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and St. Louis will square off on Friday.

The Reds are 24-25 on their home turf. Cincinnati hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .325 this season, led by Jonathan India with a mark of .402.

The Cardinals have gone 21-28 away from home. St. Louis has slugged .383 this season. Tyler O’Neill leads the team with a mark of .525.

The Reds won the last meeting 8-7. Heath Hembree notched his first victory and Jesse Winker went 3-for-4 with three home runs and six RBI for Cincinnati. Alex Reyes registered his second loss for St. Louis.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

