MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online Without Cable on July 24, 2021: TV Channels

On Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jake Woodford (2-1, 4.07 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (3-10, 4.39 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -179, Cardinals +156; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals travel to face the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

The Reds are 25-25 on their home turf. Cincinnati has slugged .411 this season. Nick Castellanos leads the club with a .582 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Cardinals are 21-29 on the road. St. Louis has slugged .384 this season. Tyler O’Neill leads the team with a .517 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Reds won the last meeting 6-5. Brad Brach earned his first victory and Kyle Farmer went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Cincinnati. Giovanny Gallegos took his third loss for St. Louis.

