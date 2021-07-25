How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online Without Cable on July 25, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Johan Oviedo (0-5, 4.81 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (2-5, 3.78 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -174, Cardinals +150; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and St. Louis will play on Sunday.

The Reds are 26-25 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati is averaging 4.6 RBI per game this season. Nick Castellanos leads the team with 60 total runs batted in.

The Cardinals are 21-30 in road games. St. Louis has slugged .383 this season. Tyler O’Neill leads the team with a .509 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Reds won the last meeting 5-3. Luis Castillo earned his fourth victory and Jesse Winker went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI for Cincinnati. Jake Woodford registered his second loss for St. Louis.

Live TV Streaming Option