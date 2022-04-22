How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Live Online on April 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, April 22, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on streaming/apple-tv-plus text: Apple TV+).

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Cincinnati, St. Louis, and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the opening half of the season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Cardinals visit the Reds to start 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (7-4, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (2-11, first in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Steven Matz (1-1, 7.27 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (1-1, 4.35 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -126, Reds +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals to start a three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 0-2 record at home and a 2-11 record overall. The Reds have a 0-2 record in games decided by one run.

St. Louis has a 3-1 record in home games and a 7-4 record overall. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 3.09 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has three doubles for the Reds. Tyler Naquin is 8-for-26 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Tyler O’Neill has a double and a home run for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 16-for-38 with five doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 1-9, .171 batting average, 6.18 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Stephenson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (biceps), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Daniel Duarte: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Sims: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: day-to-day (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)