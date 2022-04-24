MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Live Online on April 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Reds bring home losing streak into matchup with the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (9-4, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (2-13, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (2-1, 2.81 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (0-2, 8.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -152, Reds +131; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals looking to end their four-game home slide.

Cincinnati has a 0-4 record in home games and a 2-13 record overall. The Reds have a 0-2 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

St. Louis is 3-1 in home games and 9-4 overall. The Cardinals have a 2-1 record in games decided by one run.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer ranks seventh on the Reds with a .255 batting average, and has three doubles, four walks and seven RBI. Tommy Pham is 6-for-30 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has five doubles, five home runs and 14 RBI for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 12-for-35 with a double, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 0-10, .173 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .236 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (biceps), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)