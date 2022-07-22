How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on July 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 22, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Reds host the Cardinals, aim to extend home win streak

St. Louis Cardinals (50-44, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (34-57, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (6-7, 3.00 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (4-2, 4.45 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -154, Reds +131; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cincinnati is 18-28 in home games and 34-57 overall. Reds hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks ninth in the NL.

St. Louis has a 50-44 record overall and a 21-24 record on the road. The Cardinals have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .403.

Friday’s game is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The Cardinals are up 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has a .275 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 19 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs. Jonathan India is 13-for-43 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 28 doubles and 20 home runs for the Cardinals. Dylan Carlson is 11-for-34 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by two runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .241 batting average, 2.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (covid), Ross Detwiler: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Edmundo Sosa: day-to-day (leg), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Dakota Hudson: 15-Day IL (neck), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)