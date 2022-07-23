How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on July 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Reds host the Cardinals in Game 2 of Series

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati; Saturday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Steven Matz (3-3, 6.03 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Reds: Mike Minor (1-6, 6.21 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -159, Reds +136; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

Cincinnati went 83-79 overall and 44-37 at home last season. The Reds slugged .431 with a .759 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

St. Louis had a 90-72 record overall and a 45-36 record on the road last season. The Cardinals pitching staff had a collective 3.98 ERA while averaging 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Stephenson: day-to-day (clavicle), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (covid), Ross Detwiler: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Edmundo Sosa: day-to-day (leg), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Dakota Hudson: 15-Day IL (neck), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)