MLB TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on July 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals (51-45, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (35-58, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (7-7, 2.54 ERA, .96 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Reds: Tyler Mahle (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -144, Reds +124; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Cincinnati has a 19-29 record at home and a 35-58 record overall. The Reds have an 8-13 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

St. Louis is 22-25 in road games and 51-45 overall. The Cardinals have a 24-10 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday’s game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Cardinals hold a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury leads the Reds with a .271 batting average, and has 20 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 25 walks and 54 RBI. Donovan Solano is 13-for-32 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 28 doubles and 22 home runs for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 11-for-40 with five doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .247 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (clavicle), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (covid), Ross Detwiler: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Steven Matz: day-to-day (left knee), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Dakota Hudson: 15-Day IL (neck), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)