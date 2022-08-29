How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on August 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, August 29, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Cardinals visit the Reds to start 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (74-54, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (50-76, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (10-10, 3.35 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Reds: Chase Anderson (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -220, Reds +181; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds begin a three-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

Cincinnati is 50-76 overall and 26-36 in home games. The Reds are 36-14 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

St. Louis has a 74-54 record overall and a 32-32 record in road games. The Cardinals have the third-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .428.

The teams square off Monday for the 12th time this season. The Cardinals are ahead 7-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has eight home runs, 27 walks and 58 RBI while hitting .261 for the Reds. Donovan Solano is 15-for-39 with three doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 33 home runs, 64 walks and 105 RBI while hitting .338 for the Cardinals. Corey Dickerson is 14-for-28 with three doubles, a triple and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .252 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .294 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (calf), T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Matt Reynolds: 10-Day IL (hip), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)