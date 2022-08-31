 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on August 31, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Reds and Cardinals meet to determine series winner

St. Louis Cardinals (75-55, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (51-77, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (4-6, 3.45 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Reds: Mike Minor (3-10, 6.10 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -236, Reds +192; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Cincinnati is 27-37 at home and 51-77 overall. The Reds have gone 34-15 in games when they scored at least five runs.

St. Louis has a 33-33 record on the road and a 75-55 record overall. The Cardinals have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .330.

Wednesday’s game is the 14th time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals hold an 8-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has eight home runs, 27 walks and 59 RBI while hitting .264 for the Reds. Donovan Solano is 13-for-41 with three doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has a .333 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 34 doubles and 33 home runs. Corey Dickerson is 17-for-32 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .252 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by four runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .266 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Justin Dunn: day-to-day (shoulder), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (calf), T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Matt Reynolds: 10-Day IL (hip), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

