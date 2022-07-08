How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on July 8, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 8, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Reds host the Rays in first of 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (45-37, second in the AL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (29-54, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (9-3, 1.74 ERA, .81 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Reds: Luis Castillo (3-4, 3.09 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -161, Reds +139; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds begin a three-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

Cincinnati has gone 15-28 at home and 29-54 overall. The Reds are 19-11 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tampa Bay has a 45-37 record overall and a 20-20 record on the road. The Rays have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .303.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati with 17 home runs while slugging .520. Nick Senzel is 10-for-31 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has a .295 batting average to rank 11th on the Rays, and has 14 doubles and three home runs. Harold Ramirez is 13-for-38 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .219 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Rays: 5-5, .258 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Reds: Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Votto: day-to-day (back), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Brandon Lowe: 60-Day IL (back), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)