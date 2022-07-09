MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on July 9, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds and Tampa Bay Rays meet in game 2 of series

Tampa Bay Rays (45-38, second in the AL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (30-54, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (5-3, 3.30 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (3-10, 6.01 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -159, Reds +136; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the Tampa Bay Rays with a 1-0 series lead.

Cincinnati is 30-54 overall and 16-28 at home. The Reds have gone 6-12 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Tampa Bay is 45-38 overall and 20-21 on the road. Rays pitchers have a collective 3.26 ERA, which ranks fourth in MLB play.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has 17 doubles and five home runs for the Reds. Nick Senzel is 10-for-30 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Isaac Paredes ranks third on the Rays with 19 extra base hits (six doubles and 13 home runs). Randy Arozarena is 8-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .199 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Rays: 5-5, .256 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Reds: Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Votto: day-to-day (back), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Brandon Lowe: 60-Day IL (back), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)