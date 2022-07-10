How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on July 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Live TV Streaming Option

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Drury leads Reds against the Rays following 4-hit performance

Tampa Bay Rays (45-39, third in the AL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (31-54, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane Baz (1-1, 2.92 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (1-2, 4.19 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -144, Reds +123; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the Tampa Bay Rays after Brandon Drury had four hits on Saturday in a 5-4 win over the Rays.

Cincinnati has a 31-54 record overall and a 17-28 record at home. The Reds are 20-11 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tampa Bay has a 20-22 record on the road and a 45-39 record overall. The Rays are 36-10 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drury leads Cincinnati with 18 home runs while slugging .539. Nick Senzel is 12-for-31 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has three home runs, 47 walks and 18 RBI while hitting .292 for the Rays. Harold Ramirez is 14-for-38 with six doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .201 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Rays: 5-5, .258 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Reds: Ross Detwiler: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Votto: day-to-day (back), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Kevin Kiermaier: day-to-day (left hip), Wander Franco: day-to-day (right wrist), Brandon Lowe: 60-Day IL (back), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)