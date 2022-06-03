How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on June 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, June 3, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or MASN, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Nationals take road skid into matchup with the Reds

Washington Nationals (18-35, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (18-32, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (5-4, 5.08 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Reds: Mike Minor (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -128, Nationals +109; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will aim to stop a four-game road skid when they take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 10-12 record in home games and an 18-32 record overall. The Reds are 11-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Washington has an 18-35 record overall and a 9-17 record in road games. The Nationals have a 12-23 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Friday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati with eight home runs while slugging .468. Kyle Farmer is 11-for-24 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Josh Bell ranks second on the Nationals with a .309 batting average, and has nine doubles, five home runs, 22 walks and 29 RBI. Cesar Hernandez is 12-for-43 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .253 batting average, 6.38 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Nationals: Alcides Escobar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)