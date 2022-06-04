 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on June 4, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or MASN, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MASN≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MASN, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Nationals take on the Reds following Thomas' 3-home run game

Washington Nationals (19-35, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (18-33, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (3-4, 4.60 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Reds: Tyler Mahle (2-5, 5.53 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -138, Nationals +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the Cincinnati Reds after Lane Thomas hit three home runs on Friday in an 8-5 win over the Reds.

Cincinnati has a 10-13 record at home and an 18-33 record overall. The Reds have a 10-22 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Washington has a 10-17 record on the road and a 19-35 record overall. The Nationals have a 13-23 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Pham has six doubles, six home runs and 20 RBI for the Reds. Kyle Farmer is 11-for-24 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Nelson Cruz has six doubles and five home runs for the Nationals. Thomas is 4-for-20 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .256 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Nationals: Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alcides Escobar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

