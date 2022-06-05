 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on June 5, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Reds face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or MASN, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MASN≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MASN, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Preview: Nationals bring 2-1 series advantage over Reds into game 4

Washington Nationals (20-35, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (18-34, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (1-8, 6.96 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Reds: Luis Castillo (2-2, 3.37 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -177, Nationals +151; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has gone 10-14 at home and 18-34 overall. The Reds have a 10-23 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Washington is 20-35 overall and 11-17 in road games. The Nationals have gone 8-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 10 doubles and nine home runs for the Reds. Kyle Farmer is 12-for-27 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 23 extra base hits (11 doubles and 12 home runs). Lane Thomas is 6-for-20 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .274 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .275 batting average, 6.70 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Nationals: Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alcides Escobar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.