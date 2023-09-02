How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Live Without Cable

On Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT, the #24 Cincinnati Bearcats face the Eastern Kentucky Colonels from Nippert Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+. Here’s everything you need to know on how to get the game:

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels

When : Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT

: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT Location : Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH 45221

: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH 45221 TV Channel : ESPN+

: ESPN+ How to Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

You can watch the Cincinnati vs. Eastern Kentucky game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

If you’re looking to stream College Football games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more.

About the Cincinnati vs Eastern Kentucky Game:

In their upcoming home opener, the Cincinnati Bearcats aim to extend their impressive streak of winning 21 consecutive home openers, a run that began back in 2002 with an overtime victory against TCU. This year’s season holds special significance for Cincinnati as they embark on their first season under the guidance of coach Scott Satterfield and compete as a new member of the Big 12 Conference, having recently moved from the American Athletic Conference. Scott Satterfield takes over from Luke Fickell, the most successful coach in the program’s history. Their opponents, Eastern Kentucky, have suffered defeats in both previous encounters against the Bearcats, with a cumulative scoreline of 71-7.

The key matchup to watch will be how Cincinnati’s offense, comprised primarily of new scholarship players, cohesively performs against a formidable Eastern Kentucky defense. Eastern Kentucky boasts defensive lineman Ryan Jackson and defensive back Franky West, both of whom were named to the preseason All-United Athletic Conference (UAC) team. Cincinnati’s offensive success will greatly rely on center Gavin Gerhardt, the sole returning starter from last season.

Notably, Eastern Kentucky’s quarterback, Parker McKinney, is an FCS preseason All-American. Serving as a driving force behind their FCS playoff appearance last season, McKinney holds numerous career school records in passing yards, touchdowns total offense. In contrast, Cincinnati’s quarterback, Emory Jones, will be starting for a third Power Five program, bringing with him 48 career touchdowns and a wealth of experience. Additionally, Cincinnati’s defensive tackle, Dontay Corleone, was selected to the preseason AP All-America team after an impressive performance last season.

As the game approaches, Cincinnati aims to continue their home dominance, having won 31 of their last 32 home games. On the other hand, Eastern Kentucky seeks to secure their eighth victory over an FBS program, with their most recent success coming last season against Bowling Green. Adding to the intrigue, Eastern Kentucky has a strong presence of players from the Cincinnati area on their roster.