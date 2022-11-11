How to Watch ‘Circuit Breakers’ Series Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Apple TV+ is preparing to roll out its latest kids series. “Circuit Breakers,” which debuts on Friday, Nov. 11, is a new sci-fi anthology series featuring seven stories that explore important kids’ issues through a fantastic lens. Set in the near future, the show uses classic sci-fi story elements to deal with relatable issues that kids of the 21st century face every day. Your whole family can watch “Circuit Breakers” starting on Friday, Nov. 11 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch ‘Circuit Breakers’ Series Premiere

About ‘Circuit Breakers’

“Circuit Breakers” is a half-hour anthology series about middle-schoolers living in the not-too-distant future. The series utilizes science fiction as a canvas to tell stories with universal meaning about the struggles of adolescence. The show was created by Melody Fox and “Circuit Breakers” is the perfect way to introduce challenging issues to young audiences in a way that makes them accessible.

Each installment of “Circuit Breakers” features a sci-fi twist on stories that will resonate with young viewers. The intention of the show is to get kids and families asking themselves how they would act in each unique situation. The series stars Callan Farris, Nathaniel Buescher, Veda Cienfuegos, Cole Keriazakos, Maz Jobrani, Cale Ferrin, Quincy Kirkwood, Arielle Halili, Gavin MacIver-Wright, Khiyla Aynne, Maya McNair, and more.

Can You Stream ‘Circuit Breakers’ Series Premiere For Free?

If you have not signed up for Apple TV+ yet, yes! Apple TV+ offers new customers a seven-day free trial of its service.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Circuit Breakers’ Series Premiere on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

7-Day Trial apple.com Apple TV+ Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $6.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights. … They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer. If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+. 7-Day Trial $6.99 / month apple.com