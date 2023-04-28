 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Citadel Amazon Prime Video

How to Watch ‘Citadel’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

Prime Video users, get ready for all the high-flying action and nonstop thrills of “Citadel.” This new series debuts on the service on Friday, April 28. It stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden as former members of a secretive spy agency whose memories are wiped to protect them. Years later, they must reunite and shake off their brain fog to save the world from the machinations of the villanous Manticore syndicate. You can watch Citadel: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘Citadel’ Series Premiere

About ‘Citadel’ Series Premiere

Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives.

They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

Can you watch ‘Citadel’ Series Premiere for free?

Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Citadel: Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

‘Citadel’ Series Premiere Schedule

Amazon Prime Video will be airing ‘Citadel’ Series Premiere on Thursday, April 27, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Thursday, May 25, 2023.

  • Episode 1: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Episode 2: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Episode 3: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Episode 4: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Episode 5: Thursday, May 18, 2023
  • Episode 6: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Can you watch ‘Citadel’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Amazon Prime Video catalog, you can download Citadel: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Citadel’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Citadel: Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Citadel’ Series Premiere Trailer

  • Citadel: Season 1

    April 27, 2023

    Eight years ago, Citadel, an independent global spy agency, was destroyed by a new syndicate, Manticore. With their memories wiped, elite agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh barely escaped with their lives. Eight years later, Mason’s former colleague, Bernard Orlick, asks for his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.

  • 30-Day Trial
    amazon.com

    Amazon Prime Video

    Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels.

    Prime Video offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.

    Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.

    30-Day Trial
    $8.99 / month
    amazon.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.