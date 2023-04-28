How to Watch ‘Citadel’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Prime Video users, get ready for all the high-flying action and nonstop thrills of “Citadel.” This new series debuts on the service on Friday, April 28. It stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden as former members of a secretive spy agency whose memories are wiped to protect them. Years later, they must reunite and shake off their brain fog to save the world from the machinations of the villanous Manticore syndicate. You can watch Citadel: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

About ‘Citadel’ Series Premiere

Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives.

They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

Can you watch ‘Citadel’ Series Premiere for free?

Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Citadel: Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

‘Citadel’ Series Premiere Schedule

Amazon Prime Video will be airing ‘Citadel’ Series Premiere on Thursday, April 27, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Episode 1 : Thursday, April 27, 2023

: Thursday, April 27, 2023 Episode 2 : Thursday, April 27, 2023

: Thursday, April 27, 2023 Episode 3 : Thursday, May 4, 2023

: Thursday, May 4, 2023 Episode 4 : Thursday, May 11, 2023

: Thursday, May 11, 2023 Episode 5 : Thursday, May 18, 2023

: Thursday, May 18, 2023 Episode 6: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Can you watch ‘Citadel’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Amazon Prime Video catalog, you can download Citadel: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Citadel’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Citadel: Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Citadel’ Series Premiere Trailer