City on Fire Apple TV+

How to Watch ‘City on Fire’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

“City on Fire” — debuting Thursday, May 11 on Apple TV+ — tells the story of Samantha, an NYU student who is shot in Central Park circa 2003. As her friend Charlie starts to unravel the mystery surrounding the crime committed against her, it’s revealed that she is the link between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep. You can watch the first three episodes of “City on Fire” on Thursday. You can watch City on Fire: Season 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+..

How to Watch ‘City on Fire’ Series Premiere

About ‘City on Fire’ Series Premiere

In “City on Fire,” an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the July 4, 2003. Samantha is alone, there are no witnesses, and very little physical evidence. Her friends’ band is playing her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does.

Chase Sui Wonders stars as Samantha, and Wyatt Oleff plays Charlie, Samantha’s friend who is struggling to cope with the death of his father on 9/11 two years earlier. After Samantha is shot, he stops at nothing to unravel the mystery of what happened.

Can you watch ‘City on Fire’ Series Premiere for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch City on Fire: Season 1 on Apple TV+.

‘City on Fire’ Series Premiere Schedule

Apple TV+ will be airing ‘City on Fire’ Series Premiere on Thursday, May 11, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Thursday, June 15, 2023.

  • Episode 1: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Episode 2: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Episode 3: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Episode 4: Thursday, May 18, 2023
  • Episode 5: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Episode 6: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Episode 7: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Episode 8: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Can you watch ‘City on Fire’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Apple TV+ catalog, you can download City on Fire: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘City on Fire’ Series Premiere?

You can watch City on Fire: Season 1 on Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

    Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $6.99 a month that includes high-quality original shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “Severance.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights and MLS Season Pass.

    If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.

