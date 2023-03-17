How to Watch ‘Class of ‘07’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

If you’ve always thought that shows and movies about high school reunions weren’t harrowing and demented enough, then Prime Video might have the show just for you. Described as a cross between “Mean Girls” and “Lord of the Flies,” in the Australian series “Class of ‘07”, a group of women visiting their all-girls high school campus for their 10-year reunion is forced to survive when an apocalyptic tidal wave hits. If this sounds like you might enjoy it, pencil in Friday, March 17 to watch all eight episodes. You can watch Class of '07: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

About ‘Class of '07’ Series Premiere

“Class of ‘07” is a dark comedy about a never-ending high school reunion with life-and-death stakes. When a tidal wave hits during the 10-year reunion of an all-girls high school, a group of women must find a way to survive atop the peak of their high school campus island. Now freshly entangled in decade-old drama, their greatest threat to survival isn’t the end of the world, but each other.

This show is the definition of a hellishly good time — at least for the viewer. The former high school students trapped on the island may feel different. Early reviews say the series is a “love letter to female friendship” and “gets better as it goes.”

All eight, 30-minute episodes drop on Friday, March 17 on Prime Video. So get ready to go back to high school in the best way: You can watch the hilarious shenanigans without actually going back.

‘Class of '07’ Series Premiere Schedule

All eight episodes of “Class of ‘07” drop on Friday, March 17 so you can watch them all back-to-back.

‘Class of '07’ Series Premiere Trailer