Class of '07 Amazon Prime Video

How to Watch ‘Class of ‘07’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Jessica Lerner

If you’ve always thought that shows and movies about high school reunions weren’t harrowing and demented enough, then Prime Video might have the show just for you. Described as a cross between “Mean Girls” and “Lord of the Flies,” in the Australian series “Class of ‘07”, a group of women visiting their all-girls high school campus for their 10-year reunion is forced to survive when an apocalyptic tidal wave hits. If this sounds like you might enjoy it, pencil in Friday, March 17 to watch all eight episodes. You can watch Class of '07: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘Class of '07’ Series Premiere

About ‘Class of '07’ Series Premiere

“Class of ‘07” is a dark comedy about a never-ending high school reunion with life-and-death stakes. When a tidal wave hits during the 10-year reunion of an all-girls high school, a group of women must find a way to survive atop the peak of their high school campus island. Now freshly entangled in decade-old drama, their greatest threat to survival isn’t the end of the world, but each other.

This show is the definition of a hellishly good time — at least for the viewer. The former high school students trapped on the island may feel different. Early reviews say the series is a “love letter to female friendship” and “gets better as it goes.”

All eight, 30-minute episodes drop on Friday, March 17 on Prime Video. So get ready to go back to high school in the best way: You can watch the hilarious shenanigans without actually going back.

Can you watch ‘Class of '07’ Series Premiere for free?

Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Class of '07: Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

‘Class of '07’ Series Premiere Schedule

All eight episodes of “Class of ‘07” drop on Friday, March 17 so you can watch them all back-to-back.

Can you watch ‘Class of '07’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Amazon Prime Video catalog, you can download Class of '07: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Class of '07’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Class of '07: Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Class of '07’ Series Premiere Trailer

  • Class of '07: Season 1

    March 16, 2023

    When an apocalyptic tidal wave hits during the ten-year reunion of an all-girls high school, a group of women must find a way to survive on the island peak of their high school campus.

  • 30-Day Trial
    amazon.com

    Amazon Prime Video

    Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels.

    Prime Video offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.

    Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.

    30-Day Trial
    $8.99 / month
    amazon.com
