How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. Clemson 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

The college football did not exactly go according to plan for Dabo Swinney and the No. 25 Clemson Tigers. The team wrapped up the first full week of the season on Labor Day by falling to Duke 28-7. They will look to rebound by facing off with another Carolina school as they will host the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 2:15 p.m. ET. The squads will square off on ACC Network, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch Clemson Tigers vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers

When: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 2:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 2:15 p.m. ET Location: Memorial Stadium | 1 Avenue of Champions, Clemson, SC 29634

Memorial Stadium | 1 Avenue of Champions, Clemson, SC 29634 TV: ACC Network

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Clemson vs. Charleston Southern Game

The Clemson vs. Charleston Southern game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream ACC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Clemson vs. Charleston Southern on Sling TV?

Can you stream Clemson vs. Charleston Southern on DIRECTV STREAM?

Can you stream Clemson vs. Charleston Southern on Fubo?

Can you stream Clemson vs. Charleston Southern on Hulu Live TV?

Can you stream Clemson vs. Charleston Southern on YouTube TV?

Can you stream Clemson vs. Charleston Southern on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Clemson vs. Charleston Southern game on the streaming service.

Charleston Southern vs. Clemson Game Preview: No. 25 Clemson wants to turn things around against Charleston Southern after opening loss at Duke

Charleston Southern (1-0) at No. 25 Clemson (0-1), Saturday, 2:15 p.m. ET (ACC Network)

Line: No line.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The chance for Clemson to bounce back and find some offensive rhythm after dropping its opener for the first time since 2014. The Tigers gained 422 yards in a 28-7 loss at Duke, but turned the ball over twice in the red zone and saw another second-half drive ended when quarterback Cade Klubnik slid a yard ahead of the first-down line.

KEY MATCHUP

Clemson QB Cade Klubnik vs. Charleston Southern defense. Most eyes at Memorial Stadium will be on Klubnik, who couldn’t generate points as he began his first full season as starter. Klubnik also lost to Tennessee in Clemson’s bowl game and another struggling performance would lead to more questions.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Charleston Southern: DL Laron Davis had two sacks and an interception in the Buccaneers’ 13-10 victory over Division II North Greenville to start the season. The 6-foot-3, 287-pound Davis will have to be as effective this week for Charleston Southern to keep it close.

Clemson: RB Will Shipley was his versatile self as he ran for 114 yards and had a 2-yard TD catch from Klubnik in the loss at Duke.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is the first meeting between Clemson and Charleston Southern of the FCS’ Big South Conference. … Clemson is 37-0 all-time against teams from the FCS, including a 35-12 win over Furman last season. … The Buccaneers were trailing 10-0 to North Greenville when they rallied in the second half for the 13-10 victory. … Charleston Southern is 0-23 all-time against FBS opponents. … Clemson is 34-2 in home openers, the only losses coming to Marshall in 1999 and Georgia in 2003. A win Saturday would extend Clemson’s program mark to 20 straight victories to start the home season. … Charleston Southern has not had a winning season since going 6-5 under coach Mark Tucker in 2017. …. Between 2013 and 2022, Clemson had won 26 straight against non-conference opponents. That streak ended last November with a South Carolina victory at Death Valley. … Charleston Southern will be the 108th different program Clemson has faced since it began playing football. The Tigers are 65-38-4 when facing a first-time opponent, including winning 16 of their past 17 such contests.