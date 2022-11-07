How to Watch Citadel vs. Clemson Game Live Online on November 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Clemson Tigers face the Citadel Bulldogs. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Clemson Tigers vs. Citadel Bulldogs

Get 50% OFF $40 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

The Clemson vs. Citadel game will be streaming on ACC Network Extra, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ACC Network Extra on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Clemson vs. Citadel on Sling TV?

You can watch the Clemson vs. Citadel game on ACC Network Extra with Sling TV's Orange Plan + Sports Extra. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can you stream Clemson vs. Citadel on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Clemson vs. Citadel game on No Channels with DIRECTV STREAM. Since it doesn’t show up in the Grid Guide, you will need to log-in with your TV Everywhere credentials. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Can you stream Clemson vs. Citadel on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Clemson vs. Citadel game on ACC Network Extra with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Clemson vs. Citadel on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Clemson vs. Citadel game on ACC Network Extra with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Clemson vs. Citadel on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer ACC Network Extra so you won’t be able to stream the Clemson vs. Citadel game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $40



Add-on: $11 Sports Extra

Includes: ACC Network Extra Get 50% OFF $40 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50) Price: $69.99

Includes: ACC Network Extra + 32 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value) Price: $64.99

Includes: ACC Network Extra + 32 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $64.99 / month tv.youtube.com

Citadel vs. Clemson Game Preview: Clemson hosts Citadel to start season

Citadel Bulldogs at Clemson Tigers

Clemson, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clemson -18; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Clemson Tigers open the season at home against the Citadel Bulldogs.

Clemson went 11-5 at home last season while going 17-16 overall. The Tigers averaged 71.7 points per game last season, 12.4 on free throws and 23.4 from deep.

Citadel went 6-12 in SoCon play and 5-9 on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 76.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.8 last season.