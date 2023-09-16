How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

On Saturday, Sept. 16 the Clemson Tigers will welcome the Florida Atlantic Owls to Memorial Stadium in a battle of teams that split their first two games of the 2023 the college football season. Clemson fell on Labor Day to the Duke Blue Devils while FAU lost to the Ohio Bobcats last week. One team will leave Death Valley with a winning record, and you can find out who that will be at 8 p.m. ET on the ACC Network, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch Clemson Tigers vs. Florida Atlantic Owls

When: Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Location: Memorial Stadium | 1 Avenue of Champions, Clemson, SC 29634

Memorial Stadium | 1 Avenue of Champions, Clemson, SC 29634 TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Stream: Watch with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

Watch Clemson vs. FAU Get 50% Off sling.com/college-football Sling is just $20 for your first month and is the cheapest option to watch live college football games

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Clemson and Florida Atlantic Game?

The Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available witha 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream ACC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic on Sling TV?

You can watch the Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic game on ACC Network with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic game on ACC Network with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic on Fubo?

You can watch the Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic game on ACC Network with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic game on ACC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV plus the Disney Bundle Free

Can you stream Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic game on the streaming service.