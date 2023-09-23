How to Watch Florida State vs. Clemson 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

Things are getting serious in Death Valley, because after their Week 1 loss to Duke, the Clemson Tigers are going to be fighting for their championship future as they welcome the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles to Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23. Another conference loss would essentially eliminate Dabo Swinney’s team from ACC title consideration and likely mean they were out of the College Football Playoff race before September was even over. For the Seminoles, they will be looking for their second marquee victory of the year having knocked off then-top-5 LSU in their respective season openers. Catch all of the action in this high-stakes, early-season ACC matchup when the game kicks off at 12 noon ET on ABC with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Clemson Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles

When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 12 noon ET

Location: Memorial Stadium | 1 Avenue of Champions, Clemson, SC 29634

Memorial Stadium | 1 Avenue of Champions, Clemson, SC 29634 TV: ABC

ABC Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

