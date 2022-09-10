How to Watch Furman vs. Clemson Live Online on September 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT, the #5 Clemson Tigers face the Furman Paladins from Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Clemson Tigers vs. Furman Paladins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

The Clemson vs. Furman game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream ACC Network on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Clemson vs. Furman on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Clemson vs. Furman game on ACC Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $20 OFF your First 2 Months. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Can you stream Clemson vs. Furman on fuboTV?

You can watch the Clemson vs. Furman game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. If you live outside of a market that normally carries ACC Network, you will need to upgrade to their Fubo Elite Plan or choose their Sports Plus Add-on. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Clemson vs. Furman on Sling TV?

You can watch the Clemson vs. Furman game on ACC Network with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can you stream Clemson vs. Furman on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Clemson vs. Furman game on ACC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which has $20 OFF your First 3 Months. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Get $20 OFF $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV

Can you stream Clemson vs. Furman on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Clemson vs. Furman game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Clemson vs. Furman on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Clemson vs. Furman game on the streaming service.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Furman vs. Clemson Game Preview: No. 5 Clemson has history, focus on its side vs FCS Furman

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 5 Clemson has plenty of history on its side against Furman, including a perfect record against FCS teams, a home win streak that’s nearly six years old, and a run of success over the Paladins that’s lasted 84 years.

More important than any of that, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says, is his players’ well-honed focus on their next opponent, whether it’s from a lower division or the sport’s top tier.

The Tigers (1-0) start their home season Saturday against Furman (1-0).

Clemson has a 36-0 record against FCS teams since Division I football was split in two. The Tigers haven’t lost at home since November 2016 when Pitt shocked them 43-42. And the Paladins of the Southern Conference haven’t beaten Clemson since 1936, a run of 31 consecutive losses through the years.

“Not an opponent, not the weather, not a kickoff time, not the scoreboard should impact your preparation, efforts, your will to win, all of that stuff,” Swinney said. “Obviously, there are games where there’s a little more juice from time to time. But the meat and potatoes has to be the opportunity to win again.”

Clemson will look to open 2-0 for the seventh time in eight years. It hasn’t lost its first home game in 19 years — since Georgia shut out the Tigers 30-0 in 2003.

Furman won its opener 52-0 against Division II North Greenville.

“Totally, totally different opponent this coming week,” Furman coach Clay Hendrix said. “Certainly, great, great program. Saw kind of what you thought you’d see, just really, really talented, really disciplined football team.”

Furman has had some success against Football Bowl Subdivision programs the past four decades with wins over Georgia Tech, North Carolina State, North Carolina and, its last one, UCF in 2015. The Paladins’ last victory over an Atlantic Coast Conference program was a 1999 win over North Carolina.

Hendrix understands the challenge his team faces.

“We will have to play exceptionally well to have a chance,” he said. “But that’s what we plan on doing.”