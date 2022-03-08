How to Watch North Carolina State vs. Clemson Game Live Online on March 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST, the Clemson Tigers face the North Carolina State Wolfpack from Barclays Center. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Clemson Tigers vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack

When: Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST

TV: ACC Network

The Clemson vs. North Carolina State game will be streaming on ACC Network.

North Carolina State vs. Clemson Game Preview: Clemson takes on NC State in ACC Tournament

NC State Wolf Pack (11-20, 4-16 ACC) vs. Clemson Tigers (16-15, 8-12 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clemson -5.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Clemson Tigers and NC State Wolf Pack square off in the ACC Tournament.

The Tigers are 11-5 on their home court. Clemson is sixth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.4 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Wolf Pack are 4-16 in ACC play. NC State is 7-16 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Clemson won 70-65 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. PJ Hall led Clemson with 20 points, and Dereon Seabron led NC State with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Collins is averaging 10.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Seabron is averaging 17.3 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Terquavion Smith is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 1-9, averaging 73.9 points, 25.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.1 points.