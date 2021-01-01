How to Watch 2021 Sugar Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Friday, January 1, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #2 Clemson Tigers face the #3 Ohio State Buckeyes from Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Clemson Tigers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

The three-seeded Buckeyes will try to defeat the two-seeded Tigers, in the College Football Playoff Semi-Final Game. Ohio State is hoping for the win, after losing to Clemson last year in the Semis.

The game will likely see the top two QBs coming out of college football.

For Clemson, Trevor Lawrence, who will likely be the first-overall pick, will be the key to the game. Despite missing two games due to COVID, he still threw 22 TD passes this season. His top targets are WR Amari Rodgers and RB Travis Etienne, who rushed for nearly 900 yards this season.

For Ohio State, they will be lead by Justin Fields, who threw 15 touchdowns in just 6 games. Their top runner, Trey Sermon, lead the Buckeye with 675 rushing yards during the regular season. Their top wide receiver, Garret Wilson, had 5 TDs and over 600 receiving yards.

The winner will face either Notre Dame or Alabama in the College Football Playoffs Championship Game.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options